Tom Brady tumbles in latest fantasy mock draft

It's already summertime and you know what that means ... fantasy football season is just around the corner! You can even do you very own mock drafts on NFL.comright now to help prepare yourself for the fast-approaching 2013 season. With that in mind, it's also time for me to do a little mock drafting of my own -- and I'm not backing down from my stand on Arian Foster being the top overall pick -- at least not at this point. I'm also steadfast in my strategy of waiting on a quarterback and focusing on running backs and wide receivers in the first several rounds.