Tom Brady to Tampa Bay: Winners/losers of free agency stunner

Los Angeles Chargers: In need of a difference-maker on the field and at the box office, the Chargers went all in on Brady, hoping his combination of playmaking and ball security could win games and his iconic stature could put fans in seats as the team moves into a new stadium. They had everything Brady was seeking in terms of talent and financial commitment, but they lacked the thing that was most important to him: proximity to his son Jack, who lives in the New York area. Coach Anthony Lynn remains confident in Tyrod Taylor, last season's backup and someone he previously worked with in Buffalo, but it's stating the obvious to say his game is not on the same plane as Brady's. Perhaps the Bolts will look to the draft for help at the position -- or even to Cam Newton, though that had not been discussed as of Tuesday. But missing out on Brady hurt.