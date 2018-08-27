Tom Brady tired of answering questions about trainer

Around the NFL

Published: Aug 27, 2018 at 04:03 AM
Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero has been a fascination of many media members since reported discord with the New England Patriots last season.

Last week, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported that Guerrero flew with the Patriots for the preseason tilt versus the Carolina Panthers. The personal trainer of several Pats players was not on the sideline during the game.

During his weekly radio hit with WEEI in Boston on Monday, Brady was asked about Guerrero. The quarterback abruptly ended the conversation after several questions on the topic.

Here is the complete back-and-forth, per the radio station:

Kirk Minihane: What changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led that to being able to happen this year?

Brady: "Yeah, I am not getting into all that."

Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to him at the time -- when I talked to him there, he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown, and he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that is true?

Brady: "I said I don't want to get into it. ... Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together."

Minihane: "I understand that. I am just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he's traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?"

Brady: "Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later."

The Patriots quarterback previously ended a media session earlier in training camp after rebuffing a question about Guerrero being linked to Julian Edelman's four-game suspension.

The regular season can't get here quick enough.

