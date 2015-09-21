Tom Brady throws for 466 yards in win over Bills

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 10:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Football is back in full swing, ladies and gentlemen. Week 2 featured many anticipated matchups (along with no shortage of drama) including the Patriots' duel with the Bills, and a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game between Seattle and Green Bay. This week's slate of games showcased some impressive home performances across the league. Home teams proved to be dominant, going 9-6 in the week's slate of games.

![](https://www.facebook.com/courtyard/app_328770843881022)

Despite some exciting individual performances across the league, these three individual road warriors stood out from the pack:

Greatness on the Road winner ...

Tom Brady

Leading up to the weekend's anticipated clash between the AFC East rivals, Rex Ryan claimed the Bills would slow down Tom Brady. Brady quickly foiled Ryan's plans and silenced the masses at Ralph Wilson Stadium by going to the air and leaving an empty backfield against the Bills. Brady continuously connected with Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman. The trio accounted for 24 catches and 308 yards in the Patriots' 40-32 victory.

Brady threw 59 times in Sunday's game. He racked up three touchdowns and 466 yards passing -- the second-most passing yards of his career and the most passing yards by any player against Buffalo. Brady improved to 24-3 all-time against Buffalo, while the Patriots improved to 27-3 in the past 30 games against their division foe.

Runners up ...

Carson Palmer

The Cardinals' offense knocked around a beleaguered Bears defense at Soldier Field. Carson Palmer connected with veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald for three of his four touchdowns. Palmer has seven touchdown passes in two games. Palmer's performance was overshadowed by Jay Cutler's injury in the second quarter.

NFLPA_for_white_inside.jpg

Palmer connected on 17 of 24 passes for 185 yards, and improved to 15-2 in his last 17 starts. Palmer wasn't the only Cardinal that shined in Week 2. Fitzgerald had 112 receiving yards and his three touchdowns matched a career-high he set against Philadelphia in the conference final seven years ago.

Julio Jones

The Falcons needed a big game from Julio Jones, and he came through. Jones shined in the Falcons' 24-20 victory over the Giants to help Atlanta improve to 2-0. The veteran wide receiver had 13 receptions for 135 yards, tying Tony Gonzalez's club reception record. A 37-yard pass from Matt Ryan to Jones helped set the Falcons up to best the Giants in the final minutes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is participating in training camp practices with confidence after passing his physical, and moving toward being 100 percent every day as he looks to return to All-Pro form after a season-ending foot injury.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More