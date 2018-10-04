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Tom Brady throws 500th career touchdown pass in win

Published: Oct 04, 2018 at 04:04 PM
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Austin Knoblauch

Tom Brady joined a very exclusive club during the second half of the New England Patriots38-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Brady became only the third quarterback in NFL history to record 500 career touchdown passes when tossed a 34-yard bomb to recently acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon in the end zone during the fourth quarter. Gordon managed to jump over two defenders to haul in his first touchdown since being traded to the Patriots by the Cleveland Browns last month.

The touchdown helped push the Patriots to a 31-17 lead over the Colts with 9:19 left in regulation. Gordon also is the 71st different receiver to catch a TD pass from Brady -- breaking Vinny Testaverde's previous NFL record of 70.

"Things like that -- milestones and so forth -- there are so many people who contribute," Brady said about the achievement after the game. "So I just think of all the people that have really worked hard. The quarterback doesn't throw it to himself. He needs people who catch it and block and defense to make plays and coaches that coach. These are all great team awards. So, pretty cool."

The 41-year-old signal caller is behind all-time passing touchdown leader Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). Drew Brees remains close behind with 496 career paydirt passes.

Brady's first touchdown came on a 21-yard pass to Terry Glenn during a 29-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Oct. 21, 2001, at Foxboro Stadium. Brady went on to throw 18 touchdown passes en route to leading the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title.

Assuming he stays healthy and plays next season, Brady likely will pass Manning's record in the first half of the 2019 season -- unless Brees beats him to it.

On Thursday night, Brady also scored a rushing touchdown -- his first since 2015 -- on a 1-yard QB sneak over the top in the second quarter against the Colts. It was Brady's 18th career rushing TD.

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