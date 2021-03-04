Terry Bradshaw confirms the craziest Tom Brady story ever

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Thirty-eight years ago, Terry Bradshaw used an alias to check himself into a hospital for shoulder surgery.

His fake name? You're not going to believe this.

Bradshaw confirmed the wild coincidence himself. The Steelers legend — and original TB12 — used the assumed name of football's eventual GOAT. It's almost too unbelievable.

Of course, the FOX analyst had no idea what was to come. It was 1983 and he was the Super Bowl's all-time winningest quarterback. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was a five-year-old growing up idolizing Joe Montana in San Mateo, Calif.

But the two are connected by more than a pseudonym, as Bradshaw jokingly pointed out to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette.

"There's no question he and I are linked at the hip — same initials, same number," he told Bouchette. "I had hair back then. I was a sex symbol. I had it all going then."

Fortunes might've flipped that day in Shreveport. Bouchette notes Bradshaw's surgeon expected the QB to undergo a "minor" prodcedure; it ultimately ended his career. Meanwhile, the kid with Bradshaw's fake name would surpass him in Super Bowl titles one day.

"Everything Tom Brady has today is because of me, do you know that?" Bradshaw joked to Bouchette. "Think about it. Every record he owns he had to go through me. Get used to that, Tom Brady."

