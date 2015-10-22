Tom Brady takes notice of Jets' stifling defense

Around the NFL

The Jets-Patriots rivalry was one of the fiercest in the NFL during Rex Ryan's early years coaching Gang Green.

That same intensity between the two AFC East foes is back this season, mainly due to Darrelle Revis leaving the Patriots for his ex-team.

New York's 4-1 start added another level to this hyped Week 7 matchup and Tom Brady has taken notice of the Jets' resurgence on the field.

Brady sees many similarities in Todd Bowles' upstart Jets and his undefeated Patriots squad.

"You know, they're very similar to us in a lot of ways -- a big, tough, physical team," Brady said Wednesday, via ESPN. "They're very well coached. Coach Bowles has them playing really well. Very aggressive defensively."

Brady has picked apart every defense he's faced this season, but the Jets' stifling defense could give the four-time Super Bowl champion a tough time on Sunday.

As NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano pointed out on Twitter recently, the Jets rank No. 1 in total defense, scoring defense and red zone defense. Those top ranks are surprising considering how good the Broncos' defense has been this season.

The Jets' D hasn't received the credit it deserves, but it could gain attention by roughing up arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Brady is 20-5 in his career against the Jets in the regular season, yet this could be the best New York defense he's faced.

Bowles deserves a ton of credit for the turnaround. His team isn't racking up the sacks -- 28th most in the league -- though Bowles' defensive unit is only allowing 4.3 yards per play.

The Patriots' offense versus the Jet D is must-watch TV this Sunday.

