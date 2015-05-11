Around the NFL

Tom Brady suspended 4 games, plans to appeal

Published: May 11, 2015 at 10:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Patriots will begin their Super Bowl title defense without the services of the franchise's all-time greatest player.

The NFL announced Monday that Tom Brady has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL policy on the integrity of the game. The team will also be fined $1 million and will forfeit a 2016 first-rounder and 2017 fourth-round selection in the NFL Draft. Brady's agent announced Monday that his client will appeal the suspension. 

The massive punishment comes less than a week after independent investigator Ted Wells found that it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities" regarding the deflation of Patriots game balls used in the AFC Championship Game against the Colts(You can read the full NFL statement here.)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft came out strong in opposition to the punishment

"Despite our conviction that there was no tampering with footballs, it was our intention to accept any discipline levied by the league," Kraft said. "Today's punishment, however, far exceeded any reasonable expectation. It was based completely on circumstantial rather than hard or conclusive evidence."

Commissioner Roger Goodell authorized the discipline that was imposed by NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, who made it clear that Brady's lack of cooperation with the league's investigation was a factor in the punishment. 

"The report documents your failure to cooperate fully and candidly with the investigation, including by refusing to produce any relevant electronic evidence (emails, texts, etc.), despite being offered extraordinary safeguards by the investigators to protect unrelated personal information, and by providing testimony that the report concludes was not plausible and contradicted by other evidence," Vincent wrote to Brady. 

Vincent cited the Patriots' prior record when determining the discipline, specifically their violations while videotaping other teams' signals in 2007. Brady wasn't the only one punished. 

"Patriots owner Robert Kraft advised Commissioner Roger Goodell last week that Patriots employees John Jastremski and James McNally have been indefinitely suspended without pay by the club, effective on May 6th. Neither of these individuals may be reinstated without the prior approval of NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent," the league's statement reads. 

The Patriots have played without Brady before, going 11-5 after Brady tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2008 season. Last year's second-round pick Jimmy Garoppolo will be expected to get the starting nod against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the season gets underway on Sept. 10. Brady will return when the Patriotstake on the Colts in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. You can't make this stuff up. 

Kraft commented on the matter last week, saying his team "had done nothing inappropriate in this process or in violation of the NFL rules." He indicated, however, the team would accept any punishment the league hands down. The league's statement went out of its way to say that coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots staff were unaware of any wrongdoing. 

The story first became a national topic in the buildup to Super Bowl XLIX. Both Brady and Belichick vehemently denied doing anything to the footballs before the game against the Colts.  

"At no time was there any intent -- whatsoever -- to try and compromise the integrity of the game," Belichick said back in January. "I believe now, 100 percent, that I have personally and (the Patriots) have absolutely followed every rule to the letter."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones noncommittal on Amari Cooper's future in Dallas: 'It's too early for me to address that yet'

Speaking Monday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones added to the vagueness surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper's future when asked directly if the wideout would be on the roster this season.
news

Amid speculation of future in Indy, Carson Wentz works out with Colts WRs

﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s future in Indianapolis remains up in the air as the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off, but that isn't stopping the Colts quarterback from preparing as if he'll be the starter in 2022.
news

Versatile Cordarrelle Patterson on future: 'Atlanta feels like home' 

Coming off a career season offensively, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson continues to make it known that Atlanta is where he wants to be and where wants to stay. 
news

Packers preparing short-term deal if Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers and Rodgers' representation are working on a deal for a potential return to Green Bay.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 28

The Jaguars are re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Raiders, Jaguars opening 2022 season in Hall of Fame Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.
news

QB Jameis Winston running for first time since tearing his ACL

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk. 
news

Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022

The NFL on Monday announced five teams who will play international games in 2022, with the Packers making their first international trip and playing in England along with the Jaguars and Saints. The Buccaneers will play in the first game in Germany and the Cardinals will play in Mexico City.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's agent releases statement outlining desire for contract extension

On Monday, Kyler Murray's agent released a lengthy statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that stated Murray "absolutely wants to be" the Cardinals' long-term quarterback, but "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to an extension. 
news

General manager George Paton on Broncos WRs: 'They have to be better'

With a WR corps brimming with potential, Broncos general manager George Paton wants Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick to step up in 2022.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons believes he's best suited 'everywhere': 'I want to be best on best' 

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons believes he can make an impact everywhere on the field, especially up against the opposing offense's best player. 
news

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW