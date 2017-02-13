Tom Brady: Super Bowl LI not my best game

Tucked away in Montana on a family vacation, Brady went on to explain: "I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don't really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the 'best games ever.' But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game.