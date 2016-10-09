Around the NFL

Tom Brady slays Browns for 406 yards, 3 TDs in return

Published: Oct 09, 2016 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tom Brady's return to the lineup in Cleveland went exactly as you'd expect in a 33-13 victory. Here's what we learned:

  1. Tom Brady (406 yards, three TDs) was locked in from his first throw back from suspension, directing touchdown marches on his first three drives. (The fourth one stalled at the 1-yard line.) He showed a little bit of everything: beautiful deep balls, completions under pressure and a goofy first down celebration on the Browns sideline. It didn't feel like a road game as "Brady" chants echoed in Cleveland.
  1. Brady's razor sharp return was almost overshadowed by the return of the real Rob Gronkowski. Cleveland's defense had trouble identifying who should cover Gronk and Martellus Bennett on any given snap. While Bennett had the better fantasy day with three touchdowns, Gronkowski (109 yards) was the bigger difference maker with physical catches, rumbling yards after the catch and great blocking. This Patriots' offense will be incredibly hard to match up against with Chris Hogan (114 yards) also making noise on the outside.
  1. It's a shame Browns quarterback Cody Kessler was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter with injuries to his chest/ribs. He directed a confident first-quarter touchdown drive and was playing heady ball overall in his three starts. Charlie Whitehurst took most of the snaps to replace Kessler, but he was also knocked out of the game late (Whitehurst returned for a kneel down, so perhaps it wasn't serious). Kessler's injury could be the tipping point for this looking like an NFL offense.
  1. The Browns entered the game with the two leading rushers in yards-per-carry on the season. Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson left the game with 23 yards on 17 combined carries. Patriots second-year player Malcom Brown had the best day of his career with two sacks and great push in the run game.
  1. Brady's game was encouraging for a lot of reasons, especially his ability to stretch the field. The Patriots were uneven throwing deep last year. On Sunday, Brady completed 4 of 6 passes for 180 yards on throws that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, according to Pro Football Focus.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills S Damar Hamlin attends Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus Bengals

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is attending Buffalo's Divisional Round home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the 24 year old's first game attended since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

news

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne leads TD drive in relief of injured Patrick Mahomes: 'You're always prepared'

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne recounts his relief appearance in a Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, which provided Kansas City a drive to remember amid a concerning situation.

news

Giants' dream first season under Brian Daboll ends in nightmare loss to Eagles: 'Crash landing'

New York crashed out of the playoffs in a 38-7 loss to Philadelphia, a defeat so definitive that it seemed assured by the end of the first quarter. First-year Giants coach Brian Daboll was left to pick up the pieces.

news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts returns to form, scores three TDs in win over Giants: 'Seemed like the old Jalen to me'

After putting together a three-touchdown showing in the Eagles' win over the Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to have no problems from his shoulder injury, with his teammate Miles Sanders saying he "seemed like the old Jalen to me."

news

RB Saquon Barkley 'can't envision' loss to Eagles being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'

After suffering a blowout Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, pending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley said he can't envision the loss being his last time in a Giants uniform.

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Trevor Lawrence optimistic about Jaguars' future: 'This is more the beginning than it is the end'

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after a tremendous 2022 turnaround, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees this as "more the beginning that it is the end of something."

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game, and Ried moved up in the record books in the process as he becomes the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes overcomes ankle injury, returns in Divisional Round win over Jaguars

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars that held him out for nearly the entire second quarter, but he returned following halftime to guide Kansas City to victory.

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Jaguars, criticizing officials

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Divisional Round inactives for 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for all four Divisional Round matchups of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE