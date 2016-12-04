Tom Brady sets record for all-time QB victories

The New England Patriots quarterback became the NFL's all-time leader for wins by a quarterback (including playoffs), surpassing Peyton Manning's mark in a 26-10 victory over the Rams.
"Tom breaking the record, that's what it is all about -- winning games," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game.
Brady and the Patriots (10-2) also made sure the Rams and coach Jeff Fisher, who is working under a new contract extension, will have to wait at least another year for a winning season. With the loss, the Rams (4-8) would have to win their four remaining games against the Falcons, Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals to post a .500 record.