Tom Brady sets record for all-time QB victories

Published: Dec 04, 2016 at 08:00 AM

Tom Brady has accomplished another remarkable feat in his Hall of Fame career.

The New England Patriots quarterback became the NFL's all-time leader for wins by a quarterback (including playoffs), surpassing Peyton Manning's mark in a 26-10 victory over the Rams.

Since becoming the Patriots' starter in 2001, Brady has 201 wins in 264 career games -- it took Manning 293 games to reach 200 wins. It was Brady's fourth career win over the Rams.

"Tom breaking the record, that's what it is all about -- winning games," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game.

Brady and the Patriots (10-2) also made sure the Rams and coach Jeff Fisher, who is working under a new contract extension, will have to wait at least another year for a winning season. With the loss, the Rams (4-8) would have to win their four remaining games against the Falcons, Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals to post a .500 record.

The Patriots also denied No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff from recording his first NFL win.

