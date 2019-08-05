Tom Brady set to be FA in 2020 despite new extension

"It's basically a compromise," Rapoport said. "What the Patriots wanted to do is a little raise this year, $8 million. They did not want to hamstring themselves for future years. What if, let's just say Brady decides to walk away if they win the Super Bowl? This way, they didn't hurt themselves cap-wise. But Brady wants to make sure they can't just lock him in with the franchise tag with no negotiations. Nobody wants to play on the tag, everyone wants something long-term. So it's basically a compromise that hurts both sides a little bit, but helps both sides a little bit and helped them come to this deal."