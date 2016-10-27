Tom Brady set for monstrous fantasy outing in Week 8

All of those real-life stats are cool, but what does it mean from a fantasy perspective? Well, Tom Brady ranks as fantasy's QB6 over the last four weeks, and he's only played in THREE games. He's averaged 25.02 fantasy points per game, with his season low of 18.18 points last week in Pittsburgh. He's on the road again this week in Buffalo but don't let that scare you. The Bills just let Miami shred them for 454 total yards a week ago, granted Jay Ajayi was responsible for nearly half of those yards himself. We fully expect Brady to keep his hot start rolling this week, so have no fear if he's your QB1.