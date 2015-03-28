Tom Brady sends Pats fans into frenzy by cliff jumping

The quarterback posted a 41-second video on his Facebook page in which he dove feet-first off a rock cliff into the water, well below.
Patriots fans proceeded to lose their minds, making the comments section of the post gold -- for anyone who is not a Pats fan, of course. It's one thing to see antics from Rob Gronkowski, apparently, but the golden-armed boy diving from cliffs appears to have caused conniptions across the New England area.
It's great to see that even with his hands encrusted in diamond rings and a quartet of Lombardi trophies lining his fireplace mantle, Brady still remains a father and husband. We all know when the wife and kids are looking on, Dad can't chicken out. Even a Super Bowl MVP dad.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses C.J. Spiller's potential with the Saints and features the return of Win Wess' Toaster! Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.