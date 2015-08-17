Tom Brady saga: Patriots can look to 2010 Steelers for blueprint

Brady might be able to avoid a plan like Roethlisberger's because there are still a number of scenarios that would see Brady playing in the opening four games. Berman could decide -- presumably by Sept. 4, as has been proposed -- to vacate the suspension. The NFL would surely appeal to the circuit court, but Brady almost certainly would be allowed to play during that time. If the NFLPA loses the appeal, Brady would have to serve the suspension at some point, although possibly not even this season, given how slowly appeals progress. If Berman rules for the NFL in the next few weeks, the NFLPA would appeal and likely seek a stay of Berman's order. If the stay were granted in this hypothetical scenario, Brady would be allowed to play until the appeal is decided. And, of course, there is still the ultra long-shot possibility of a settlement that has Brady being fined, but not suspended.