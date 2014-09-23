Tom Brady's social media prowess knows no bounds

Last week, the New England Patriots quarterback saw his Facebook page go viral after he posted his resume coming out of the University of Michigan in 2000.
"Found my old resume!" Brady (or a well-compensated social media handler) wrote. "Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round."
The hits kept coming Tuesday. You might recall when Brady's tendency to get left hanging on the sideline became a thing last season. After CBS cameras caught Patriots owner Robert Kraft suffering a similar fate at the hands of actor Mark Walhberg during Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders, Brady -- or a well-compensated social media handler -- made magic with Photoshop.
Iconic quarterbacks. Billionaire business magnates. We all get left hanging sometimes.
