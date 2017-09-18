Tom Brady's quick strikes power Patriots to road win

As the Dolphins repeatedly botched chances to tie a closely contested game with the Chargers on Sunday, they turned to Parkey on three occasions in the final quarter and a half of play. Each time, he delivered, first from 28 yards out to make it 17-13, then from 35 yards (17-16), and then from a much more challenging 54 yards to give Miami a 19-17 lead with 1:05 left. Parkey squeezed his final kick inside the left upright, capping a perfect 4 for 4 (and 1 for 1 on PATs) day and the Dolphins' first win of 2017.