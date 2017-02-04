Tom Brady's drama-filled season always pointed to Super Bowl LI

At 39, he is playing with the precision of his 10-years-younger self. His 67.4 completion percentage is second-best of his career (he completed 68.9 percent in 2007), and his interception rate of 0.5 percent is the lowest of his career. He can still throw a deep ball and slide from pressure in the pocket. Is Brady still angry at the NFL about his suspension? Probably, and perhaps he always will be. Is that why he is as sharp now as when he was 25? Only if you include the fact that one less month of physical battering in September -- replaced by games of catch with college players and an Italian vacation with his wife -- might mean his body feels fresher this late in the NFL year than it has in any of his previous seasons.