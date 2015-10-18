Around the NFL

Tom Brady's dad wants Pats to hang 60 points on Colts

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 12:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady spent all week downplaying Sunday night's revenge game with the Indianapolis Colts.

His father, Tom Brady Sr., however, would like to see his son to run up the score.

"The main thing I want is to see them win. As long as they have one point more than the Colts, I'm fine," Brady Sr. told Gary Meyers of the New York Daily News. "That being said, I'd like to see them put 60 points on the board, and love to see Tom throw for 500 yards and eight touchdowns. That's me dreaming. That kind of comes from me."

Many New England Patriots fans are dreaming of the same blowout after an offseason of turmoil.

"This week is no different than any other week," Brady Sr. said. "I want to put 60 points on the board every game."

Given the recent history between the Patriots and Colts, 60 points might not be a big stretch. Over the past four contests between the AFC powers, the Patriots have averaged 47.3 points per game and 441.3 yards per game. In those four wins, the Pats have rushed the ball for 193.0 yards per game on 38.8 carries per contest and 15 total rushing touchdowns.

"I don't have any inside information that, 'Yeah, we're going to pick them apart,'" Tom Sr. added. "Tommy never says that. He always says, 'We're going to win.'"

