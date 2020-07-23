Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

In most cases, quarterbacks usually report for training camp early with rookies, so Brady showing up this week isn't unusual. Bucs veterans are slated to report July 28, with most of the league.

Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests. Brady will take another test in three days. It takes two negative tests before a player can move on to other activities at the team facility, beginning with taking a physical.

The man greeting Brady after exiting the facility following his COVID test is Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen, who will work closely with TB12 once training camp gets underway.