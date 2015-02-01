Tom Brady relieved after Patriots capture fourth Super Bowl win

Whatever comes of the league's investigation, it is unlikely -- unless it points the finger solely at Brady -- to do anything to significantly derail Brady's claim to being the greatest quarterback in league history. Brady likely will be questioned in the coming days about his knowledge of the deflated footballs and what his role in preparing them was. And perhaps a definitive finding against the Patriots would taint Brady in some eyes. But no amount of lost air pressure and no amount of improperly taped opponents' signals can account for Brady's remarkable run of success. He shares the victory record with Bradshaw and Montana, but Brady's achievement came in the free-agency era, and with him playing for a team that has rarely invested heavily in top-tier receivers. That decade in between -- and the consistency Brady and the Patriots have exhibited even in those intervening years -- gives this championship a shine even brighter than the earlier ones.