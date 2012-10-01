Tom Brady rallies New England Patriots to rousing win

Now let's seamlessly double back to 2012, and the Brady-led Patriots returned to the site of last season's collapse sporting an unfamiliar 1-2 record. This time, it was the Patriots who were up against it, down 21-7 in the third quarter. Then suddenly, and without any warning, the Patriots embarked on six consecutive second-half touchdown drives. Behind Brady's 340 yards passing and three touchdown passes, the Patriots put up a 50-burger on the shellshocked Bills and avoided their first three-game losing streak in a decade with a 52-28 win.