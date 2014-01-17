Tom Brady perfect against Jack Del Rio's defenses

Published: Jan 17, 2014 at 12:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

History tells us Tom Brady should have a good performance in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

Brady is 7-0 all-time against a Jack Del Rio-coached defense, according to The Denver Post, including playoff wins in 2005 and 2007 when Del Rio coached the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback's numbers in those games, according to The Post, are eye-popping: 171-of-235 passing (73 percent) for 1,771 yards, 17 touchdown strikes to zero interceptions, for a passer rating of 121.1.

"I just think (Brady) is a good player and prepares hard," Del Rio said Thursday. "They do a nice job with their schemes and he's an accurate passer. He's a smart guy, a competitive guy."

The most pertinent loss for Del Rio came Week 12, when Denver held a 24-0 lead on Brady and the Patriots at halftime.

Del Rio's defense forced turnovers, scored a touchdown and stymied the Patriots in the first half, before the dam broke loose in the third quarter and the Broncos lost in overtime.

"When you're up 24-0, we've just got to find a way to step on their throat and just put them away," Broncos defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said. "We didn't do that. If we're in the same position again, we've just got to finish better."

Given the stakes, Sunday would be a perfect time for Del Rio to notch his first win against Brady.

