Tom Brady perfect against Jack Del Rio's defenses

History tells us Tom Brady should have a good performance in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of Year
Peyton Manning set new NFL single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55). Was it the best performance for a quarterback in 2013?
Brady is 7-0 all-time against a Jack Del Rio-coached defense, according to The Denver Post, including playoff wins in 2005 and 2007 when Del Rio coached the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The quarterback's numbers in those games, according to The Post, are eye-popping: 171-of-235 passing (73 percent) for 1,771 yards, 17 touchdown strikes to zero interceptions, for a passer rating of 121.1.
"I just think (Brady) is a good player and prepares hard," Del Rio said Thursday. "They do a nice job with their schemes and he's an accurate passer. He's a smart guy, a competitive guy."
GMC Never Say Never Moment
"When you're up 24-0, we've just got to find a way to step on their throat and just put them away," Broncos defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said. "We didn't do that. If we're in the same position again, we've just got to finish better."
Given the stakes, Sunday would be a perfect time for Del Rio to notch his first win against Brady.
We previewed Championship Sunday and sat down with Rams star Robert Quinn in the latest "Around The League Podcast."