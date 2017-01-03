Tom Brady: Pats 'can rely and count on' Michael Floyd

"First things first, you've got to learn formations. Man, we've got a million formations, and we've got a million personnel groups," said LaFell. "I was just trying to get all that down pat, because at least if I know where I'm lined up, I can kind of figure out what everybody else is doing based on the concept of the play. And second, learning the terms of the plays that we use and different code words we use, because one play I can be the X receiver and if we go to a hurry-up offense, depending on where the ball is spotted, I can be the Z receiver the next play. I have to know the whole play, but first, learning the formations, personnel groups, second, learning the plays and the concepts and just go from there with it."