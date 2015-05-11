Tom Brady, Patriots punished by NFL for lack of cooperation

It was clear from the NFL's notices to the Patriots and Brady on Monday, that it was their lack of cooperation in the investigation that was at least as much of an issue for the NFL as whether the footballs were a few pounds of pressure below where they should have been. It's not quite as simple as the cover-up being worse than the crime, but the NFL demands not only compliance but cooperation from those who participate in the game. And whenever Brady and his lawyers made the decision that they would not turn over his text messages and emails -- even though, the league said, extraordinary protections were offered to him -- even his vast successes and his reputation as one of the game's best ambassadors could not save him.