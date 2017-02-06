Tom Brady, Patriots earn stunning win in greatest Super Bowl yet

"I can't be the only one who had some doubts," Patriots defensive end Chris Long conceded in an ebullient locker room, long after he and his teammates had completed an astounding comeback and somehow secured a 34-28 overtime victory in the greatest Super Bowl ever played. "I'm not gonna lie: At some points, it was looking pretty grim. We played bad, and I thought, This hole might be too big. But it's the toughest football team of all time. It's gotta be. And this quarterback is the greatest of all time. And this was the greatest Super Bowl of all time. And I was there. I had a role."