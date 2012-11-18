Tom Brady outplays Andrew Luck; New England Patriots rout Indianapolis Colts

Notes: The Patriots are 18-0 in the second half of the season starting in 2010. ... Luck broke Peyton Manning's NFL rookie record with his fifth game of at least 300 yards passing. ... Wes Welker stretched his streak to 104 games with at least one reception. ... Reggie Wayne tied Cris Carter's NFL mark with 58 consecutive games with at least three catches. ... Colts WR Donnie Avery left the game with a concussion. Arians had no update after the game.