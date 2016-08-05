Tom Brady on suspension appeal: A 'personal' decision

Tom Brady's decision to end his personal fight in the Deflategate saga was made simply to help everyone move forward.
That's the point Brady stressed Friday when speaking to the media for the first time since deciding not to pursue further legal action in the appeal of his NFL-imposed four-game suspension.
"It's just personal, and I've tried to move on from it," Brady said Friday of his choice. "I try to focus on the positive, being here with my teammates and getting better. You don't want to go out and do anything but try to be a great example for your teammates and we've got al ot of competitive guys that have been out here on the practice field, and I think that's where the focus needs to be."
Brady will be exiled away from the team over the first month of the season while serving his suspension, but he isn't too concerned about how he'll spend his time, instead focusing on preparing his teammates for life without him under center.
"I'll deal with that when it comes," Brady said. "... We've got a good, competitive team. I'm just rooting for us to win every game that we're playing that I'm not in, and certainly when I'm in, I hope we win every game, too."
Meanwhile, Brady's replacement for Weeks 1-4 didn't have the best day on the field.
Brady went a perfect 25 of 25 during the Patriots' scrimmage, as his Blue squad dominated Jimmy Garoppolo's White squad. As camp continues, the Patriots will continue to hope Brady's experience, excellence and leadership rubs off on Garoppolo. But as countless NFL quarterbacks of days past will agree, it's never quite that simple.