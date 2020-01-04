Tom Brady on potential retirement: 'Pretty unlikely'

Saturday's playoff tilt against the Titans was no different. The Pats had plenty of opportunities in a one-point game to turn the tide, but the offense came up short. First was getting stuffed at the goal-line on three straight plays to settle for a field goal in the first half. Then it was picking up a measly five first downs in the entire second half. The ever-reliable Julian Edelman dropped a would-be first down on a pivotal drive. Brady's final pass was popped off the hands of Mohamed Sanu for a Logan Ryan pick-six.