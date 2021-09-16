Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Breaking news: Tom Brady's 45th birthday is less than 12 months away.

Birthday No. 45 was Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great.

Age 45, then, seems like a premature date for him to retire. Why not keep a good thing going, Tom?

Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.

"Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately," Brady said in a response to teammate Rob Gronkowski's question in the return ofTommy & Gronky. "Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes."

If Brady believes it, everyone else will have no choice but to follow suit. Most everyone thought 45 was unattainable, yet he seems to be aging in reverse. Brady is a reigning champion (again) at 44 and just threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a Thursday night win. Oh, and he led yet another comeback in the final minutes.