Tom Brady on Patriots: 'There is no place I'd rather be'

Several Patriots players told NFL Media's Albert Breer last week that Gillette Stadium was an "uncomfortable" place following a Week 4 meltdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can safely assume things are far more cozy in Foxborough after a 43-17 winover the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady was under more pressure than anyone entering Week 5 as criticism mounted that the iconic quarterback was on the decline. A vintage performance silenced those critics.

During a Monday night radio interview on Westwood One, Brady reaffirmed his affinity for life on Patriot Way.

"I love the Patriots," Brady said, via ESPNBoston.com. "I always say it, and I say it time and time again, there is no place I'd rather play, there is no place I'd rather be. I play for the greatest owner and, to me, the greatest coach of all time.

"So, my family is in Boston. We've been such a part of this community and we love it. I just want to do the best job I can and the best job for my teammates, my coaches, for everybody that supports me. So that's where my focus is and that's where it always will be. So that's how I feel about it."

While Brady acknowledges the commonality of stars switching teams late in their careers, the quarterback would much rather travel the path of Derek Jeter than someone like Joe Montana, his boyhood idol.

"Well, everybody's circumstances are different," Brady said. "The NFL is very unpredictable, so pro sports in general, they are all unpredictable. If Michael Jordan could end on another team and Joe Montana could end on another team and LeBron James could switch teams ... you look at all these phenomenal players that have switched teams.

"Now, my goal is certainly not to do that. But those things aren't always in my control. I would love to be here for as long as possible. Hopefully through the end of my career. And certainly this year is the only one that matters because that's all that we have in front of us. That's the only one we can do something about."

Brady famously is committed to extending his career into his 40s, and his affordable cap number should help toward that goal with the Pats. Now comes the hard part: Remaining an impact player at an age when most of his peers have long since headed home.

