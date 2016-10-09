Around the NFL

Tom Brady on his return: 'There was plenty of rust'

Published: Oct 09, 2016
Tom Brady's quest for perfection knows no bounds.

Coming off a four-game suspension, the Patriots quarterback went 28-of-40 passing for 406 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 127.7 passer rating in New England's 33-13 victory over the Browns.

Despite the 400-yard day, the future Hall of Fame quarterback thinks he was just knocking off the rust.

"I think there was plenty of rust out there. I can do better in a lot of areas," Brady said. "I think it was a good win today, but it was one game. Like I said, 4-1 is a good place to be for us. We've got a long road ahead. So we're going to try to keep building."

Brady led touchdown marches on his first three drives, displaying a combination of sublime deep balls, accuracy across the field and completions under duress.

It wasn't just spectators who scoff at the notion that Brady displayed any rust.

When asked if he saw any rust of Brady's game, Rob Gronkowski replied: "Did you? Me neither," via WBZ's Dan Roche.

With Brady back, the Pats unleashed the real Gronk -- the tight end was held under wraps with a hamstring injury to open the season. Gronk caught five passes for 109 yards.

"(Martellus Bennett) and Gronk in there at tight end has been a tough matchup for those other teams," Brady said. "We've just got to keep doing it, keep putting pressure on the defense, and I thought we did a good job of that today."

The world expected an enraged Brady to come off suspension to torch an undermanned Browns defense. He did not disappoint.

With the suspension in the rear-view, Brady said he's full speed ahead.

"I've just moved on. I just tried to play a good game today," Brady said when asked about Deflategate.

The 4-1 Pats are well on their way to an eighth straight AFC East title.

