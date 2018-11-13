Tom Brady on critics: 'I absolutely want to play better'

"Everything is different from one year to the next," TB12 said Monday when asked about critics who say he might be slipping. "I think you keep working at it the same way. Those things haven't changed for me. I'm sure some of my statistics have changed. But I feel good out there. And I feel like do I want to play better? I absolutely want to play better. I want to play best as I possibly can for my team, and that's what my job is to do. Certainly, yesterday was not a great performance. I got to go out there and play my very best these next six weeks to give our team the best chance. And that's what I want to do. That's what I'm going to focus on these next two weeks. We got another road test. Another opportunity to go up against the Jets, a division rival in two weeks, and we got to have our best road game of the year, and that's what I'm expecting from us."