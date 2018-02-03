Tom Brady named NFL's MVP for third time of career

Of all the marvels in Brady's exceptional career, the most impressive might just be the dominant fashion in which he has reimagined possibilities for aging quarterbacks, increasing his efficiency across the board in completion percentage, yards per attempt, yards per game, touchdown-to-interception ratio and passer rating every year from ages 36 to 39. After incredibly improving his pocket movement in last year's second-place MVP campaign, he threw downfield more than ever in his age-40 season, boosting the accuracy and effectiveness of his deep ball.