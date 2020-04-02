Around the NFL

Tom Brady moving into Derek Jeter's Tampa mansion

Published: Apr 02, 2020
As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady settles into his new reality as QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has chosen to settle his family in the mansion of a Hall of Famer from a different sport: Derek Jeter.

Brady is reportedly in the process of moving his family into a 30,000-square foot home built by the former New York Yankees shortstop on Davis Islands, just over seven miles from Raymond James Stadium, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Per Stroud, the mansion includes "seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay."

Both Brady and Jeter have ties to Michigan, but they also share a penchant for winning titles. Between the two of them, Brady and Jeter have 11 championships rings (six Super Bowl titles, five World Series championships) and four Super Bowl and World Series MVP awards.

Jeter has had little use for the mansion recently. The 45-year-old, who is set to be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer after being elected in his first year of eligibility, is currently the CEO and part owner of the MLB's Miami Marlins.

So, Brady, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their two kids will rent out Mr. November's abode for the time being. Brady's two-year contract in Tampa Bay suggests at least a 24-month lease, but depending on how he performs in January and February, come 2022, the Bucs QB will likely take it month-to-month.

