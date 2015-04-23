Tom Brady misses Patriots' White House visit

The New England Patriotsmet with the President of the United States on Thursday, and they did so without their leader.
Tom Brady was not in attendance. A team spokesman told Around The NFL that Brady had a "family commitment" and was unable to make it.
This would have been Brady's fourth visit to the White House, making him the team's veteran correspondent alongside Bill Belichick. Though he missed his first chance to visit as a Super Bowl champion under Barack Obama's administration.
