Tom Brady: Niece Maya Brady is the family's 'most dominant athlete'

Published: Mar 08, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

The debate on ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s G.O.A.T. status ended with yet another Lombardi Trophy.

Now we ask: Is TB12 still the best athlete in his own family?

The answer might be no. Tom believes the torch has been passed to his niece Maya Brady, Softball America Freshman Player of 2020 and UCLA power hitter. And the Buccaneers star doesn't consider the rankings particularly close.

That's high praise for Maya, who led the Bruins in home runs and hit .356 in a pandemic-shortened 2020. She's up against one uncle, the winningest quarterback ever. Her other uncle? Two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis.

It doesn't stop there. Maya's mother (and Tom's sister) Maureen once led the nation in wins as a pitcher at Fresno State. Aunts Julie and Nancy Brady were softball and soccer standouts, too.

Maya tops them all, according to her proud uncle. Watch her take U.S. Olympic Team pitcher Ally Carda deep last year.

Now listen to Maya's bat when she smoked this grand slam last February.

The Brady family mantle is hers. And if any younger Brady's try to take it from her, they'll have to deal with this.

Related Content

news

DL Gerald McCoy 'would love to go back to Tampa' 

With his career winding to an end, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would love to end up where it all began back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2021 Stocks we're buying and selling

The heroes welcome Matt "Money" Smith and bring you all the latest regarding the franchise tag and trade block.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick intends to play in 2021 despite retirement rumblings

Halt the reminiscing, and stop planning the virtual retirement ceremonies. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't yet hanging it up. Despite rumblings of considering calling it quits, the veteran quarterback plans on playing in 2021, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jalen Hurts: Wentz trade 'shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player'

The Eagles trade of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ opened the door for ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ to step into the full-time QB1 role. The 22-year-old said he viewed the trade as a chance to show the organization he can be a difference-maker.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW