Tom Brady: Niece Maya Brady is the family's 'most dominant athlete'

The debate on Tom Brady's G.O.A.T. status ended with yet another Lombardi Trophy.
Now we ask: Is TB12 still the best athlete in his own family?
The answer might be no. Tom believes the torch has been passed to his niece Maya Brady, Softball America Freshman Player of 2020 and UCLA power hitter. And the Buccaneers star doesn't consider the rankings particularly close.
That's high praise for Maya, who led the Bruins in home runs and hit .356 in a pandemic-shortened 2020. She's up against one uncle, the winningest quarterback ever. Her other uncle? Two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis.
It doesn't stop there. Maya's mother (and Tom's sister) Maureen once led the nation in wins as a pitcher at Fresno State. Aunts Julie and Nancy Brady were softball and soccer standouts, too.
Maya tops them all, according to her proud uncle. Watch her take U.S. Olympic Team pitcher Ally Carda deep last year.
Now listen to Maya's bat when she smoked this grand slam last February.
The Brady family mantle is hers. And if any younger Brady's try to take it from her, they'll have to deal with this.