Tom Brady: Niece Maya Brady is the family's 'most dominant athlete'

That's high praise for Maya, who led the Bruins in home runs and hit .356 in a pandemic-shortened 2020. She's up against one uncle, the winningest quarterback ever. Her other uncle? Two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis.

It doesn't stop there. Maya's mother (and Tom's sister) Maureen once led the nation in wins as a pitcher at Fresno State. Aunts Julie and Nancy Brady were softball and soccer standouts, too.