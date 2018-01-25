Around the NFL

Tom Brady limited in practice; Rob Gronkowski sits out

Published: Jan 25, 2018 at 08:31 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice Thursday with 10 days to go until Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The cut to Brady's right hand, which seemingly had little effect on his game in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, continues to heal. Barring an unforeseen setback, Brady will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't practice as he continues to recover from a concussion that led to his early exit against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Patriots are optimistic Gronkowski will clear concussion protocol before the Super Bowl, but it remains unclear when he might return to practice.

Defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcom Brown (foot) also didn't practice.

Running back Mike Gillislee was limited as he continued his recovery from a knee injury and cornerback Devin McCourty was limited because of a shoulder issue. Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) also was limited to round out the Patriots' injuries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

Speaking at his annual kids camp on Saturday, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he was able to get in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the 2022 season.

news

Lamar Jackson denies 'I Need $' picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations

While Lamar Jackson set the internet ablaze with theories by changing his social media photos on Saturday, the Baltimore quarterback said there's nothing deeper in the meaning of the picture.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW