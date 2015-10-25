 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tom Brady leads Patriots to comeback win over Jets

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 09:35 AM

The New England Patriots remain the big brother on the AFC East block, wiping away a fourth-quarter deficit in a 30-23 win over the New York Jets. Here's what we learned.

  1. The Jets' defense entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL, but Tom Brady humbled the Todd Bowles unit in his latest MVP-worthy performance. Brady finished 34-of-54 for 355 yards and three touchdowns (one rushing), numbers that would look even better if New England didn't finish with an astounding 10 drops. The Patriots won the game because the Jets could not stop Brady on back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. No. 12 remains the difference in this rivalry.
  1. Chris Ivory has been a terror all season, but staying healthy remains an issue for the running back. Ivory appeared to pull his hamstring on the first carry of the game, an issue that clearly affected him the rest of the way. Ivory deserves credit for gutting it out; he ran the ball better in the second half and had a touchdown reception, but this was not the game the Jets could afford to have their star running back in a compromised state.
  1. The Jets have to be frustrated by Brandon Marshall's recurring mental/physical hiccups. Marshall had a end-zone drop in the fourth quarter that effectively cost New York four points. Then, on the final play of the fourth quarter, Marshall didn't hustle back to the line of scrimmage and got called for an illegal procedure, prompting a 10-second run-off that ended the game.
  1. Brandon LaFell was activated from the PUP list this week, but he didn't exactly provide the lift the Patriots were hoping for. The wide receiver was targeted eight times, finishing with two catches for 25 yards ... and five drops. That will earn you a first-class ticket to the dog house.
  1. Who needs balance? The Patriots knew running the ball was a lost cause against New York's stacked defensive line, so they didn't even try. New England called 57 pass plays to just nine runs. Basically, Belichick and Josh McDaniels put all their faith in Tom Brady. This is never a bad idea.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lavonte David wants to remain with Buccaneers, but 'anything can happen' in free agency

Lavonte David remains a key cog in the Buccaneers' ship. On Tuesday, the pending free-agent linebacker told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he hopes to stay in Tampa.
news

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown 'more hungry' after missing rookie campaign

Heading into Year 2, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is "more hungry" after missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in the preseason.
news

Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the goal of winning a Super Bowl, a failure that he calls "heartbreaking."
news

Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright confirmed he has joined the rival San Francisco 49ers as assistant linebackers coach, but he made clear it is not "some vendetta move."
news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.