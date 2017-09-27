Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Published: Sep 27, 2017 at 02:29 AM

From players kneeling on the sidelines to owners locking arms with players and coaches during the national anthem, Week 3 of the NFL was all about unity. Of course, there were plenty of outstanding performances on the field as well. The NFL recognized three players in each conference who excelled on the field and helped their team to a win.

For the second consecutive week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The five-time Super Bowl champion connected with Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left, his fifth touchdown pass of the game, to rally the Pats over the Texans36-33.

New York Jets safety Terrence Brooks took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Brooks had two interceptions to help the Jets get their first win, 20-6, over the Dolphins.

The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka. The N.C. State product was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goals -- including a 55-yarder -- and made both his extra-point attempts to help the Bills upset the Broncos, 26-16.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The sixth-year passer out of Michigan State was 25 of 30 for 365 yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington over Oakland, 27-10, on Sunday night.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Lawrence absolutely terrorized Carson Palmer on Monday night, sacking the Cardinals quarterback three times and keeping the pressure on him throughout the game. The 2014 second-round pick now leads the league with 6.5 sacks.

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. The 22-year-old rookie kicker booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired to send Philadelphia over New York, 27-24. It was the longest field goal in team history. "I'm thankful I had the opportunity to try it," Elliott said after the game. "I wanted it."

