Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo split reps at Pats OTAs

The gaggle of Patriots beat writers did their best, but squeezing information out of Bill Belichick remains a chore.
The Patriots coach on Friday refused to shed light on his plans under center, where second-year passer Jimmy Garoppolo will start the season if Tom Brady's four-game, Deflategate-related suspension is upheld.
"We're just going day-by-day right now," Belichick said after practice. "Everybody's working hard, trying to get better. That's what we're all doing."
NFL Media's Randy Moss noted that Brady and Garoppolo split reps during the session, but Belichick wouldn't bite, saying only that "we're trying to give everybody an opportunity to learn our system and compete and play."
Also injected with the Patriot Way serum: Young Garoppolo, who skillfully said nothing when peppered with questions about his magnified role as the team's likely Week 1 starter.
"I just have the mindset that I'm trying to get better," said Garoppolo, before trailing off into a string of robotic, company-friendly lines of nothingness.
"I don't know," said Belichick, staring off into the void.
