Tom Brady, J.J. Watt headline 2014 All-Pro Team projections

Our NFL.com Preseason All-Pro Team follows the AP's selection process, besides the fact that we have just one running back and one fullback, as opposed to two running backs and a fullback, like the official first team. Why? Because the feeling here is that this All-Pro unit should closely mirror a real team -- and what offense would field three RBs? Plus, it's more challenging to pick one guy. Now, allow for a little contradiction on defense, as we aimed to cover both the 3-4 and the 4-3. Thus, you'll find more than three linebackers.