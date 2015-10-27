Tom Brady is cementing his status as the greatest QB of all time

Brady still downplays his success for the good of the team -- "I just think there's got to be different ways to win every week, and I think that our team has always tried to figure out ways to attack teams," he said on Sunday -- but it's obvious that he's on a mission. That fact can be traced back to the private emails that emerged during the NFL Players Association's lawsuit to appeal Brady's four-game suspension for his alleged role in Deflategate. Brady made it clear in a message to a childhood friend that he was going to play much longer than Peyton Manning and leave no doubt as to his place in history.