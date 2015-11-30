Tom Brady: I've never been so visibly pissed after loss

"It was a very hard loss," Brady told WEEI's The Dennis and Callahan Show on Monday. "I don't think I've ever been so visibly pissed off after a loss. And I think everyone felt the same way. Hopefully we can use it as motivation going forward. Like I said, there's things that we could have done better. And it's certainly not to leave it up to a call here or a call there or one player. There's things across the board that we need to do a better job of and we can do a better job of. And that's what the focus is going to be this week."