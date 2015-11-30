Tom Brady: I've never been so visibly pissed after loss

While others might use the flight home from a tough road game to get some needed rest, Brady typically begins to study for his next opponent, searching for weaknesses that can be exposed. But Brady wasn't in a head space to prep for what's next on the flight back from Denver early Monday morning.
A stunning 30-24 overtime loss to the Broncos, a defeat that knocked the Patriots from unbeaten status, can have that effect on the psyche.
"It was a very hard loss," Brady told WEEI's The Dennis and Callahan Show on Monday. "I don't think I've ever been so visibly pissed off after a loss. And I think everyone felt the same way. Hopefully we can use it as motivation going forward. Like I said, there's things that we could have done better. And it's certainly not to leave it up to a call here or a call there or one player. There's things across the board that we need to do a better job of and we can do a better job of. And that's what the focus is going to be this week."
There were plenty of reasons for frustration: New England led the game 21-7 when wide receiver Chris Harper muffed a punt and gave Denver new life. All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was carted off the field with a knee injury. New England was on the wrong side of some borderline calls from officials.
"I just think the circumstances of the game, the circumstances of the situation that we were in with winning by (14 points), having a good lead there in the fourth quarter, having a couple of third downs called back -- huge third downs that we made -- called back by penalty, losing a player like Gronk in the fourth quarter, fighting back like we did to get to overtime. Then I thought the first play of the overtime, the guy hooked (Brandon LaFell) and they didn't call that. And then they got the ball and scored the touchdown.
"How it all played out, I guess I was just pretty pissed off, at obviously the final outcome, just how the last 20 minutes of the game played out."
The Patriots will be OK. Gronkowski's injury does not appear to be season-threatening, and New England remains 10-1 with a favorable schedule ahead. Tom Brady is pissed, but not for long.