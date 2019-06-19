Tom Brady getting in some work with Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots quarterback posted an Instagram video throwing a pigskin to the suspended receiver.
Gordon was suspended indefinitely again in December by the NFL for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
There has been no recent update on Gordon's status. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported back in February that Gordon's rehab was going well and there was a "chance" he could be reinstated by training camp. With camp coming down the pike, we have yet to get a progress report on Gordon outside his lowkey throwing sessions with Brady.
The Patriots re-signed Gordon to a one-year, $2.025 million contract this offseason in hopes that he might be reinstated during the 2019 campaign. All signs this offseason have pointed toward New England believing Gordon will become eligible at one point or another. Ultimately, that decision comes down to the league office and Gordon's progress.
As Gordon, the Patriots and the rest of the football world await the wideout's future, the Pats QB and WR are getting some chemistry work in on the side.