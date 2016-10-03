Around the NFL

Tom Brady eager to prep for Browns off suspension

Published: Oct 03, 2016 at 03:12 PM

A lot has happened over the first month of this NFL season. And now, Tom Brady gets to join the party.

Brady's four-game suspension ended Monday, and the New England quarterback celebrated by getting back to work.

"It was great to be back in the building," Brady told Jim Gray on the Westwood One radio network. "It was certainly great to be back to work. It's been a long four weeks for me, but I'm excited to get started on my preparation for Cleveland."

The Patriots just endured their first losing effort of the season, a 16-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, but the team certainly doesn't want to dwell on the past. Neither does Brady, especially about the now bygone Deflategate era.

"I'm not really looking to reflect at this point. I put that in the rear-view mirror when I decided a while ago," Brady said. "I'm just focused on the present and focused on this week. That's what I'm going to be all season long."

Brady and his bunch will take on the NFL's lone winless team, the Cleveland Browns, in the star field general's first game back Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars have discussed adding Tim Tebow as tight end after workout

Could Tim Tebow be coming to a football stadium near you? Maybe. The Jacksonville Jaguars recently worked out Tebow and have discussed adding him as a tight end.
news

49ers reached out to Packers this week regarding trade for Aaron Rodgers

Are the San Francisco 49ers locked in on who they will take tonight with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Apparently, they made a call this week to the Packers to see if Aaron Rodgers could be had in a trade.
news

Seahawks sign former first-round DL Robert Nkemdiche

Robert Nkemdiche is getting another opportunity to make good on his draft pedigree. The Seattle Seahawks signed the 2016 first-round pick on Thursday.
news

Emmanuel Sanders to wear No. 1 for Buffalo Bills

﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ is moving to No. 1. The new Buffalo Bills receiver will take advantage of the rule change allowing him to wear a single-digit number.
news

Ron Rivera donates $100K to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 'Run Rich Run' challenge

This year's 'Run Rich Run' challenge, led by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, will be televised during the network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the draft. All proceeds for the philanthropic event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks not having first-round selection: 'Our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams'

Seattle's swap for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams included the Seahawks' first and third-round picks in 2021. Without a selection Thursday night, Pete Carroll said his team considers Adams its first-round pick.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Thursday's news and notes

One team angling to make some noise tonight? The New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up.
news

49ers have no plans to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo unless return value overwhelms

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to select their QB of the future at No. 3 overall on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team isn't planning on trading the quarterback unless the value in return is overwhelming. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Felt good' throwing from 'my own two feet' again

Roughly six months after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Dak Prescott is throwing and dropping back again and very happy with his progress. 
news

Giants pick up fifth-year option on RB Saquon Barkley

New York exercised the fifth-year option on standout running back Saquon Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'is in a great place right now' after rocky offseason

In the aftermath of a tumultuous offseason as it relates to quarterback Russell Wilson letting some grievances be known, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said all is well now in Seattle. 
news

Broncos acquire QB Teddy Bridgewater from Panthers for sixth-round pick

The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW