Tom Brady eager to prep for Browns off suspension

A lot has happened over the first month of this NFL season. And now, Tom Brady gets to join the party.
Brady's four-game suspension ended Monday, and the New England quarterback celebrated by getting back to work.
"It was great to be back in the building," Brady told Jim Gray on the Westwood One radio network. "It was certainly great to be back to work. It's been a long four weeks for me, but I'm excited to get started on my preparation for Cleveland."
The Patriots just endured their first losing effort of the season, a 16-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, but the team certainly doesn't want to dwell on the past. Neither does Brady, especially about the now bygone Deflategate era.
"I'm not really looking to reflect at this point. I put that in the rear-view mirror when I decided a while ago," Brady said. "I'm just focused on the present and focused on this week. That's what I'm going to be all season long."
Brady and his bunch will take on the NFL's lone winless team, the Cleveland Browns, in the star field general's first game back Sunday.