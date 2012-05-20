Tom Brady, Denver Broncos headline OTAs starting this week

Nine teams will begin voluntary organized team activities Monday, including Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, while 17 hit the field Tuesday.
• The Denver Broncos begin camp on Monday with many eager to see how the team's new offense will run under Peyton Manning. It's not yet known if the veteran QB will be in attendance.
• Many are eager to get a look at how much New England Patriots second-year cornerback Ras-I Dowlinghas progressed since undergoing hip surgery, according to ESPN Boston. Tom Brady will also be in attendance.
• Andrew Luck won't be in town when the Indianapolis Colts begin OTAs Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick still has to finish his classes at Stanford before he's eligible to join the team, the Tribune-Star reports.
• Notably missing from the Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs Tuesday will be receiver Mike Wallace, who still hasn't signed his franchise tender, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Two top draft picks, guard David DeCastro and tackle Mike Adams, will also be absent because they've yet finish classes.
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams looks to bounce back after a sub-par 2011 season, and he's honing his craft with his newest teammate, Vincent Jackson, whom the team signed in free agency, the Tampa Tribune reports.
• Despite having the league's fourth-best passing attack last season in yards per game (300.9), the Detroit Lions were fourth-worst running the ball with 95.2 yards per game. Nonetheless, running back Kevin Smith thinks the Lions' ground attack is in for a big season as the team hopes Jahvid Best and Mikel Leshoure rebound from injuries.
• Backup quarterback Chase Daniel will be taking first-team snaps for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday as Drew Brees stays away from OTAs unhappy without a long-term contract, The Associated Press reports. In three years with the team, Daniel has completed six passes on eight attempts for 45 yards and zero touchdowns.
