 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tom Brady, Denver Broncos headline OTAs starting this week

Published: May 20, 2012 at 09:30 AM

Nine teams will begin voluntary organized team activities Monday, including Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, while 17 hit the field Tuesday.

• The Denver Broncos begin camp on Monday with many eager to see how the team's new offense will run under Peyton Manning. It's not yet known if the veteran QB will be in attendance.

• Many are eager to get a look at how much New England Patriots second-year cornerback Ras-I Dowlinghas progressed since undergoing hip surgery, according to ESPN Boston. Tom Brady will also be in attendance.

Brooks: Top five over 35

Age ain't nothin' but a number, right? Bucky Brooks identifies the top five players over age 35 for the 2012 campaign. **More ...**

Andrew Luck won't be in town when the Indianapolis Colts begin OTAs Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick still has to finish his classes at Stanford before he's eligible to join the team, the Tribune-Star reports.

• Notably missing from the Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs Tuesday will be receiver Mike Wallace, who still hasn't signed his franchise tender, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Two top draft picks, guard David DeCastro and tackle Mike Adams, will also be absent because they've yet finish classes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams looks to bounce back after a sub-par 2011 season, and he's honing his craft with his newest teammate, Vincent Jackson, whom the team signed in free agency, the Tampa Tribune reports.

• Despite having the league's fourth-best passing attack last season in yards per game (300.9), the Detroit Lions were fourth-worst running the ball with 95.2 yards per game. Nonetheless, running back Kevin Smith thinks the Lions' ground attack is in for a big season as the team hopes Jahvid Best and Mikel Leshoure rebound from injuries.

• Backup quarterback Chase Daniel will be taking first-team snaps for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday as Drew Brees stays away from OTAs unhappy without a long-term contract, The Associated Press reports. In three years with the team, Daniel has completed six passes on eight attempts for 45 yards and zero touchdowns.

Tune into NFL Network's Total Access, 7 p.m. Monday, for the latest from OTAs around the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Next Gen Stats: How defensive pressure defined the 2023 NFL season

What is the one aspect of football that most defined the 2023 NFL season? Pressure. Next Gen Stats analytics expert John Andersen takes an in-depth look at the multitude of ways defenses harassed QBs.
news

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he's looking to be "somewhere I'm appreciated" after career season with Ravens. 
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs one of best schemes going in NFL right now  

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is banking on new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak revamping the offense to such a degree it gets the club back on track after missing the postseason the past two seasons under his helm.