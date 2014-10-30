Tom Brady, DeMarco Murray lead Players of the Month

Special Teams: K Shayne Graham, New Orleans Saints: Graham converted all nine field goal attempts and nine PATs during the month. He had three field goals in each of the team's three games (the Saints had a bye in Week 6) and is the only kicker who made at least three field goals in all of his team's October games. Graham scored at least 10 points in all three October contests, including a season-high 14 in a Week 8 win.