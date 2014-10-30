Tom Brady, DeMarco Murray lead Players of the Month

It's fitting that as Tom Brady enters his 16th matchup against Peyton Manning he will tie the signal-caller's record for most AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards since the accolade was created in 1986.
Tom Terrific won his seventh player of the month award for his October performance. His most recent award came in December 2011.
Leading the Patriots to a 4-0 record during Breast Cancer Awareness month, Brady completed 100 of 144 passes (69.4 percent) for 1,268 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions for an NFL-best 129.1 passer rating.
In the NFC, DeMarco Murray took home his second consecutive Offensive Player of the Month Award to start the 2014 season.
Murray led the NFL with 520 rushing yards in October, currently has an NFL-best 1,054 rushing yards and is tied for first with seven rushing touchdowns.
The Dallas Cowboys running back rushed for at least 100 yards in all four October games, averaging 130 yards per game. Murray has rushed for at least 100 yards in all eight games, the longest streak in NFL history to start a season. Murray added 17 catches for 171 yards in October, and his 691 scrimmage yards were the most in the NFL this past month.
Other October winners:
AFC
Defense: LB Von Miller, Denver Broncos: Miller led the NFL with seven sacks and posted 14 tackles with one pass defensed while helping Denver to a 4-0 record in October. He posted two sacks in three of four games this month and has recorded a sack in six consecutive games, the longest streak of his career and the longest active streak in the NFL. Ten of Miller's 14 tackles this month were for a loss.
Special Teams: WR/KR Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins: Landry ranked second in the NFL with a 35.6 kickoff-return average for the month on five returns, including a long of 54 yards, to help the Dolphins to a 2-1 record in October. The wideout leads the NFL with a 31.3 kickoff return average for the season and is on pace to set a single-season franchise record.
NFC
Defense: DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings: Griffen led the NFC with six sacks and had 20 tackles and a forced fumble in October. He had at least one sack in all four games during the month, including tying his career high with three sacks in Week 7 at Buffalo.
Special Teams: K Shayne Graham, New Orleans Saints: Graham converted all nine field goal attempts and nine PATs during the month. He had three field goals in each of the team's three games (the Saints had a bye in Week 6) and is the only kicker who made at least three field goals in all of his team's October games. Graham scored at least 10 points in all three October contests, including a season-high 14 in a Week 8 win.
Rookies of the Month
Offense: WR Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills: Watkins led all rookies with 393 receiving yards on 21 receptions (18.7 average) with three touchdowns, which tied for the most among rookies this month. He posted at least 87 receiving yards in three of four games, including two 100-yard performances, also a rookie best.
Defense: LB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens: Mosley posted 42 tackles, third among all NFL players, with two interceptions for the month. He led the Ravens in tackles in three of four games, including a career-high 15 tackles against Indianapolis in Week 5 and 13 tackles against Cincinnati in Week 8.
