Around the NFL

Tom Brady, defense propel Buccaneers past Saints for first NFC title game berth since 2002 season

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 09:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A showdown of legendary quarterbacks became one that was one dictated by defenses. And in the end, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of four takeaways against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. For the first time since the 2002 season, the Buccaneers are heading to the NFC Championship Game following their 30-20 win over the Saints on Sunday. Fifth-seeded Tampa Bay is now set to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFL title contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New Orleans Saints 20

1) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to finally make a deep postseason run. That plan came to fruition Sunday as TB12 will play in his ninth championship game in the past 10 seasons. Brady is always the headliner, but credit for the Divisional Round win goes to Todd Bowles' defense. The Bucs stuffed the run, bullied Saints receivers, and forced turnover after turnover after turnover. Tampa took advantage of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' inability to stretch the field, playing press on the outside to disrupt the quick-pass attack. When the D had a chance at a ball, it didn't miss. Tampa picked off Brees three times and forced a fumble. The turnovers led to 21 points -- all of Tampa's TDs. Bowles' crew was dominant in the second half, with the Saints' last four possessions ending as such: Fumble, punt, INT, INT. The front didn't record a sack, but was in Brees' face enough to discombobulate the 42-year-old QB. Linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ was the star of the show. After playing his worst game of the year against New Orleans in Week 9, White was a man on a mission. The speed demon compiled 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, an INT, and a fumble recovery. White is one of the few off-ball linebackers who can impact the whole field when he's on. Sunday he was a maniac, and wrecked everything the Saints attempted.

2) In the previous two games versus New Orleans, Brady made mistakes that cost his new team against a division rival. The 43-year-old didn't flub anything in the postseason. It wasn't TB12's best game, as a good Saints defense made life tough on the aged QB. Brady finished just 18-of-33 passing for 199 yards, but tossed two TDs and added a QB sneak score to ice the contest. Much of the contest, Brady was content to dump it short, hitting ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ for a team-high five catches for 44 yards and a TD. While the star-studded Bucs cast was mostly slowed by New Orleans, Brady made plays when needed, including the best pass of the day, a 29-yard shot downfield to ﻿Scott Miller﻿. The Bucs got enough out of the run game with Fournette (17/63) and ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ (13/62) to move the chains. When given the chance by their defense, the Bucs didn't screw up the turnovers, cashing in each time. Sunday's game looked like so many Brady playoff games of the past. This one was just in a different jersey.

_Around The NFL will have more shortly. _

