Tom Brady, David Johnson are Players of the Month

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month goes to the unlikeliest of heroes. Bills pass-rusher Lorenzo Alexander tallied six sacks in five games for Buffalo, to go along with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. The 33-year old Alexander entered the league as a tight end in 2007 and had never tallied more than 2.5 sacks in a single season before joining Buffalo this year. He's been a true Cinderella story in Buffalo and as much of a reason as any that they're fighting for a playoff spot.